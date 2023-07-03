Monsoon rain: Roof collapse kills three of same family in Kamoki

The latest spell of the monsoon rains killed three members of a same family including a woman—her son and daughter—while the father of the unfortunate family sustained injuries when a roof collapsed in Salehpur area of the Kamoki on Monday.

Rescue sources said that dead bodies and injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

Read More: Heavy rain breaks heat spell in Lahore

Read More: Pakistan receives first spell of monsoon rains

In Lahore, seven people injured due to wall collapsed of a restaurant. All injured were shifted to the hospital. The wall of the restaurant on Shaukat Khanum Road collapsed due to strong wind and monsoon rain spell that lashed the metropolis areas.