Monsoon rain: Roof collapse kills three of same family in Kamoki
The latest spell of the monsoon rains killed three members of a same family including a woman—her son and daughter—while the father of the unfortunate family sustained injuries when a roof collapsed in Salehpur area of the Kamoki on Monday.
Rescue sources said that dead bodies and injured persons were shifted to the hospital.
In Lahore, seven people injured due to wall collapsed of a restaurant. All injured were shifted to the hospital. The wall of the restaurant on Shaukat Khanum Road collapsed due to strong wind and monsoon rain spell that lashed the metropolis areas.
