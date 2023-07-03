Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party officially launches social accounts

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Monday announced the launch of their official social media accounts.

The official Facebook and Twitter accounts of IPP have been activated.

According to sources, the media teams of prominent political figures Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan will jointly manage and operate these social media platforms.

They will be responsible for curating and disseminating party-related updates, news, and announcements through these channels.

The official Facebook page of TPP prominently features the party’s flag in its cover photo, symbolising its identity and values.

Additionally, the cover photo also includes a picture of Patron Chief Jahangir Tareen.

Similarly, the official Twitter account of IPP will serve as a platform for sharing the party’s perspectives, engaging with the public, and fostering meaningful discussions on pertinent issues.