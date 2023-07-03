Saudi Arabia executes five, including one Egyptian, for terrorism

Saudi Arabia on Monday put to death five people convicted of carrying out a deadly attack on a house of worship, state media said, the biggest group execution this year.

The five men - four Saudis and one Egyptian national - were tried for an attack that killed five people and injured an untold number of others in the kingdom’s east, home to most Saudi oil and most members of its Shia minority.

An interior ministry statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

This brought to 68 the total number of people put to death so far by Saudi Arabia.

The terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces, warship places and also planned suicide blasts.