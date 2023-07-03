Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Trade deficit contracts by over 40% in FY 2022-23

Exports also witnessed decline of 12.71% to $27.74 billion over course of one year
Shakeel Ahmed Jul 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has indicated a remarkable reduction of more than 43% in the trade deficit during the previous financial year.

According to the PBS, the trade deficit declined from $48 billion to $27.54 billion.

The statistics highlight that exports witnessed a decline of 12.71% to $27.74 billion over the course of one year. On the other hand, imports experienced a substantial decrease of 31%, amounting to $55 billion.

The PBS further reported that the total volume of imports in the last fiscal year exceeded $80 billion.

Meanwhile, there was a positive trend in exports for the month of June 2023, with a 7.55% increase compared to May. The volume of exports in June reached $2.36 billion.

Contrarily, imports for the same period experienced a 3.42% decline compared to May, standing at $4.18 billion.

In a year-on-year comparison, a significant 18.27% decrease in exports was observed in June 2023 when compared to the same month in 2022.

Similarly, imports registered a staggering 46.80% reduction in June 2023, also in comparison to June 2022, as reported by the bureau.

trade deficit

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular