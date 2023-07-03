Trade deficit contracts by over 40% in FY 2022-23

The data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has indicated a remarkable reduction of more than 43% in the trade deficit during the previous financial year.

According to the PBS, the trade deficit declined from $48 billion to $27.54 billion.

The statistics highlight that exports witnessed a decline of 12.71% to $27.74 billion over the course of one year. On the other hand, imports experienced a substantial decrease of 31%, amounting to $55 billion.

The PBS further reported that the total volume of imports in the last fiscal year exceeded $80 billion.

Meanwhile, there was a positive trend in exports for the month of June 2023, with a 7.55% increase compared to May. The volume of exports in June reached $2.36 billion.

Contrarily, imports for the same period experienced a 3.42% decline compared to May, standing at $4.18 billion.

In a year-on-year comparison, a significant 18.27% decrease in exports was observed in June 2023 when compared to the same month in 2022.

Similarly, imports registered a staggering 46.80% reduction in June 2023, also in comparison to June 2022, as reported by the bureau.