Sanjrani pens letter to PM: ‘Establish martyrs’ memorials at federal, provincial capitals’

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has written a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif proposing the establishment of memorials of national martyrs in the federal and provincial capitals.

In the letter, the Acting President said it is our duty to keep our martyrs alive in the hearts of the people, especially the young generation as we owe peace and order in our country to these martyrs. He said the sacrifices of our martyrs are unforgettable.

Sadiq Sanjrani said photographs of martyrs should also be placed at airports, government buildings, schools, major highways and railway stations which will help visitors understand that as a nation we revere our heroes.

He said this will also keep alive, the spirit of continuing the mission of martyrs, in the hearts of our young generation.

He hoped that the Prime Minister will issue directives in this regard soon.