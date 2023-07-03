OGDCL revives Jhal Magsi gas project

In a significant move towards meeting the country’s growing energy demands, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the leading exploration and production company in Pakistan, has revived Jhal Magsi gas project.

The state-of-the-art gas processing plant, with a daily capacity to produce 13.7 MMSCF process gas and 45 BBL/day condensate, will mitigate escalating energy needs of Pakistan.

The installation of this plant is a testament to OGDCL’s commitment to furthering the exploration and production of oil and gas resources in the region.

Besides the commercial operations, the company has underscored its dedication to transforming the lives of the local community in Jhal Magsi through a series of social welfare initiatives in the areas of education, health, water, and infrastructure.

As part of its efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, the OGDCL has provided ambulances to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in Jhal Magsi.

Additionally, the OGDCL has installed a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, recognizing the importance of clean drinking water.

The OGDCL is actively contributing to the socioeconomic development of Jhal Magsi district by combining their commitment to meeting the country’s energy requirements with community-focused initiatives.

Their multifaceted approach, dedicated to securing a reliable energy supply and enhancing the quality of life for residents, is a significant milestone in Pakistan’s pursuit of energy security and sustainable progress.

The OGDCL’s installation of the gas processing plant, along with their community development endeavors, showcases their dedication to the welfare of the local population and sets an example of responsible corporate citizenship in the country.