Cabinet briefed about $3 billion IMF deal

The federal cabinet was briefed about the salient features of the $ three billion deal with International Monetary Fund on Monday.

While presiding over the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was thankful to friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Islamic Development Bank and Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PM said a comprehensive solid waste management system for Islamabad Capital Territory should be introduced.

He instructed that under the solid waste management programme responsibility should be given to companies who had experience in disposing off harmful and toxic waste in hospitals in Islamabad.

The cabinet in principle approved sending of Islamabad Capital Territory Solid Waste bill to the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases (CCLC).

The cabinet was given detailed briefing about the solid waste management in Islamabad.

It was informed under this project, two strategies would be formulated. Under a short term policy, waste collection had started from Islamabad including the suburban areas while under the long term policy, tenders had been issued to hire services of high standard international companies.

The prime minister sough details of incinerators for disposing off waste in hospitals in Islamabad.

On the recommendation of Ministry of Commerce, the cabinet allowed transit of a container of spare parts of vehicles from Karachi to Kabul. The spares parts would be for vehicles of World Food Programme which was continuing its operation to provide food to Afghanistan.

On the recommendation of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved in principle the Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill 2023.

The approval of the amendment bill would bring innovation in the system of higher education according to the requirements of present era.

On the recommendation of the education ministry, the cabinet also sanctioned Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology Amendment Bill 2023. The amendment would bring reforms in the university and promote research.

On the recommendation of the education ministry, it also approved National Commission for Human Development amendment ordinance 2002. The drafts of these laws will be presented in the CCLC.

The cabinet also sanctioned sending of the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill to the CCLC.

Under this bill, a Private Security Services Regulatory Authority would be established to oversee the security system.

The cabinet also approved legislation for establishing Pakistan Land Port Authority, however it directed that after consultation with the Ministry of Commerce the draft legislation should be sent to CCLC.