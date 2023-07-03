WhatsApp reportedly bans over 6.5 million accounts

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, recently announced that it had taken action against more than 6.5 million problematic accounts in India during May.

This action was in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. Interestingly, out of the total number of banned accounts, 2.42 million were proactively banned before any user reports were received from the country.

According to a report from a local Indian news source, WhatsApp, which boasts a user base of over 500 million in India, had already banned a significant number of accounts in April, totaling more than 7.4 million.

Moving on to May, the platform received 3,912 reports related to grievances, including “ban appeals.” Out of these reports, 297 cases were addressed and appropriate actions were taken.

The term “Accounts Actioned” refers to instances where WhatsApp takes necessary measures, such as banning an account or restoring a previously banned one, based on the received reports. Essentially, it signifies the remedial actions taken by the platform.

WhatsApp aims to provide users with a report on user safety, which includes information about user complaints, the actions taken by WhatsApp, and the proactive measures implemented to combat abuse on the platform.