Gippy Grewal announces film shooting in Pakistan

Indian Punjabi film producer, actor, and singer Gippy Grewal is set to make his way to Pakistan for the shooting of his upcoming film.

Renowned Punjabi film actor Gippy Grewal has officially announced that he will be filming his latest project, titled ‘Jaane Lahore Ne Vekhya,’ in Lahore, Pakistan.

During a video link conversation with a private TV channel, Gippy Grewal disclosed his plans to visit Pakistan soon for the shooting of his film.

The show host inquired whether Gippy Grewal had any intentions to work in Pakistani films, to which the talented actor shared his excitement about shooting a new film in Pakistan. However, specific details regarding the film were not revealed at that time.

Gippy Grewal made his acting debut in 2010 with the Punjabi film ‘Mel Karade Rabba,’ which turned out to be a huge success. Since then, he has showcased his acting prowess in various Punjabi films, including notable titles such as ‘Carry On Jatta,’ ‘Jatt James Bond,’ and ‘Lucky Di Unlucky Story.’

It is worth mentioning that many Indian stars have expressed their fondness for Pakistan and their desire to visit. Recently, actress Sonam Bajwa also expressed her interest in coming to Pakistan, adding to the growing bridge of cultural exchange between the two neighboring countries.