CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Also, Human Rights Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada called on PM Shehbaz
Usman Khan Jul 03, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the country’s defence and the armed forces of Pakistan.

Also, Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the matters related to human rights ministry and overall political situation in the country.

