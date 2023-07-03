CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif
Also, Human Rights Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada called on PM Shehbaz
Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the country’s defence and the armed forces of Pakistan.
Also, Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In the meeting, they discussed the matters related to human rights ministry and overall political situation in the country.
Pakistan Army
prime minister shehbaz sharif
