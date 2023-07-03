SC to hear Imran Khan’s plea against nomination in lawyer killing case

The Supreme Court (SC) is set to hear a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan regarding the murder case of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

The case will be heard tomorrow by a two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Imran Khan submitted a miscellaneous application earlier today, requesting an early hearing of the case.

The application highlights concerns about his personal safety, stating that he is unable to travel to Quetta due to the potential danger to his life.

Furthermore, the petition also seeks to halt the ongoing hearing of the case in Quetta.

The former premier is expected to appear before the apex court, according to sources from his legal team.

In the first week of June, lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) complex in Quetta when he was shot by unknown gunmen.

Siraj Ahmed, the son of Abdul Razzaq Shar, lodged a complaint against Imran Khan, alleging that the former prime minister played a role in aiding the murder.

Ahmed believes that his father’s death is linked to a case he had filed against PTI chairman.

Notably, Shar had previously filed a petition with the BHC and sought proceedings against Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution, which is connected to charges of high treason.