Heavy rain breaks heat spell in Lahore

Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind in different parts of provincial capital Lahore has turned the weather pleasant on Monday.

Rain broke the spell of extremely hot weather in the city. As the weather turned pleasant, the heat-stricken people of the provincial capital breathed a sigh of relief.

The rain was reported from parts of the city including including Gulberg, Defense, Mall Road and several other localities.

The maximum temperature in Lahore dropped by 5 degrees centigrade.