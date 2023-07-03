First case of Naegleria reported in Lahore

The first case of Naegleria has been reported in metropolis Lahore, a private laboratory confirmed the news.

A 30-year-old patient was admitted to Services Hospital.

Services Hospital MS Dr Ehtisham Haque said that the patient had various symptoms including headache, fever for the last four days.

“History is being ascertained about Naegleria case. A team of expert doctors has been assigned to the case of Naegleria,” he added.

Dr Ehtisham Haque said that a board will be formed to treat the patient.

It is pertinent to note that a number of Naegleria cases were reported in Karachi.

Experts have issued a warning, urging the public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated.

What is Naegleria?

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba that causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a disease of the central nervous system.

