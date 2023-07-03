HEC bars varsities from granting new affiliations to colleges, institutions

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has implemented a comprehensive ban on the issuance of new affiliations to colleges and institutions by universities.

This decision is part of the HEC’s ongoing review of the Affiliation Policy/Criteria, with the aim of enhancing the quality of education and addressing concerns about certain public sector universities granting affiliations to inadequate colleges and institutions.

HEC has expressed its concern regarding the practice of affiliating colleges and institutions that lack essential infrastructure, faculty, and auxiliary facilities, despite clear directives from HEC.

In light of these concerns, all public sector Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with the authority to grant affiliations have been instructed to immediately cease granting new affiliations for colleges, institutions, and programmes until revised criteria are issued.

However, existing affiliated programmes and colleges/institutions may have their affiliations extended, provided that an HEC nominee is included in the Affiliation Committee for the renewal process.

Public sector HEIs are also required to promptly withdraw any advertisements related to granting affiliations that have been published in print or on social media.

Failure to comply with these instructions will result in the non-recognition and non-attestation of degrees issued by non-compliant HEIs. HEC reserves the right to take appropriate actions in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This decision is in accordance with the HEC’s authority, as granted by Ordinance No. LIII of 2002 (Amendment Act No. XXI of 2021 and Second Amendment Act No. XXII of 2022), Section 10-1(a), to establish policies, guiding principles, and priorities for HEIs to promote the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Section 10-1(d) empowers HEC to prescribe conditions for the opening and operation of institutions, including those not part of the state educational system.