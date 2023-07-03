Blizzard set to unveil Diablo 4 season 1, quality of life updates in upcoming live stream

Blizzard is set to unveil Diablo 4 Season 1 in the coming week. During a developer live stream on July 6, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT, the studio will announce the first season of content for the game.

Additionally, game director Joseph Piepiora and lead game producer Timothy Ismay will provide details on various quality of life updates that are planned.

The live stream will commence with an in-depth look into a new class that will be introduced to Diablo Immortal in mid-July. It will conclude with a live question and answer session where developers will address queries from players.

Diablo 4’s seasons, which will be released quarterly, will introduce new features, questlines, items, and balance adjustments. However, players will be required to complete the main campaign before accessing the new season content. Blizzard previously mentioned that Season 1 would launch in the “mid to late July” timeframe.

The Season Journey screen will enable players to view information about the available content for each season and outline the objectives necessary to earn the rewards specific to that season.

Each season will include a Battle Pass, consisting of 27 free tiers and 63 premium tiers. The free tiers will grant cosmetics and ‘Smouldering Ashes,’ which can be utilized for Season Blessings, providing XP, Gold, or Obol bonuses.

The premium tiers, on the other hand, will not offer any in-game power but will provide exclusive cosmetics for that particular season, along with Platinum currency.

Platinum is Diablo 4’s premium currency, obtainable through real money purchases. It can be spent in the in-game shop for new cosmetic items or saved for future Battle Pass purchases.

A premium Battle Pass will cost 1,000 Platinum (equivalent to $9.99), while an accelerated Battle Pass can be obtained for 2,800 Platinum ($24.99). The accelerated version includes 20 tier skips and a special cosmetic item.