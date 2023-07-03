Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 03 July 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 03 July 2023 Jul 03, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV | 03 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Pakistan to get first tranche of $1.1bn under IMF deal in July: PM Gippy Grewal announces film shooting in Pakistan CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular France to shut internet services to control riots British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan ‘begged’ model for revealing pictures Super tax introduced on high income and banking sectors