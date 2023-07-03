Exciting news for iOS users: Twitter introduces Picture-In-Picture mode

Twitter is introducing an exciting new Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode specifically for iOS users. This feature allows iPhone and iPad users to enjoy video content while multitasking within the app. A recent screen recording shared by Twitter’s software updates showcased the PIP mode in action.

In the PIP mode, videos on the platform shrink into a small window, allowing users to continue viewing them while performing other tasks elsewhere on their devices. Macrumors recently outlined this feature in a screen recording, demonstrating how videos can be viewed in floating windows across iOS devices.

However, Twitter is currently facing some challenges in fully launching this feature, as the system-wide support for PIP is not yet available to all users. Currently, the app has an internal PiP system accessible to all users, specifically designed for in-app use.

PIP mode is already available on several other popular platforms, such as Netflix, Apple’s Television, and YouTube. However, YouTube’s PIP mode is limited to free accounts, unless users have content like music videos available.

At present, it remains uncertain whether Twitter’s PIP feature will be accessible to all users or restricted to paid subscribers. Many users are already missing out on various features, including those related to safety and privacy, such as message encryption and SMS 2FA.

There has been a recent focus from Elon Musk and Twitter on enhancing the video experience. Vertical video content has become particularly popular, with users spending more than 10% of their time viewing such posts.

In 2022, Twitter followed the trend set by popular platforms, attempting to emulate TikTok’s Fullscreen feature.