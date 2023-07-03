FIA alerts airports about possible ‘escape’ of human smugglers

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) Director General Mohsin Hasan Butt ordered to blacklist passports of the human smugglers involved in the unfortunate boat accident.

The FIA director general directed the agency’s officers stationed at all airports in the country to ensure that no agent be escaped abroad.

He also directed to speed up operations to arrest the accused.

The FIA officials apprised the meeting that Lahore and Faisalabad zones have arrested 41 human smugglers involved in the tragedy while 149 cases have been registered against the accused by completing five inquiries so far.

The FIA DG Mohsin Hasan Butt held a meeting at FIA office in Lahore and reviewed the ongoing operations against human traffickers in Lahore zone.

After the Greece boat accident, FIA director general ordered a crackdown against the people behind the unfortunate incident.

Sources said that FIA director Sarfraz gave briefing to FIA director general.

Earlier, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency in a statement issued called for urgent and decisive action to prevent further deaths at sea following the latest tragedy in the Mediterranean, the worst in several years.

IOM and UNHCR reiterate that search and rescue at sea is a legal and humanitarian imperative.

“It is clear, that the current approach to the Mediterranean is unworkable. Year after year, it continues to be the most dangerous migration route in the world, with the highest fatality rate. States need to come together and address the gaps in proactive search and rescue, quick disembarkation, and safe regular pathways. These collective efforts should have the human rights of migrants and saving lives at the centre of any response” said Federico Soda, IOM Director for the Department of Emergencies.