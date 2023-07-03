Apple’s game-changing Mac monitor: Ultimate smart home display!

Apple’s upcoming Mac monitor may serve a dual purpose as a smart display, catering to both work and leisure needs. This development is great news for Apple enthusiasts who have embraced smart home technology.

The company is reportedly working on integrating smart home capabilities into its next-generation Mac monitors, with a potential interface already glimpsed.

According to a recent report, Apple is developing a stand-alone display equipped with an embedded iOS chip, similar to the Apple A13 found in the Apple Studio Display.

This would allow the monitor to run a simplified version of iOS when in standby or low power mode, granting users access to smart home widgets and information.

Interestingly, this bears resemblance to the Standby display anticipated to arrive with iOS 17 on iPhones. It appears that Apple may be subtly hinting at its forthcoming smart home interface.

It’s worth noting that Apple has been working on other smart home display options as well. Multiple reports suggest that the company is also developing a tablet-sized smart display designed to function as a smart home hub.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who unveiled the monitor’s smart home features, this particular device is not expected to launch until at least 2023. However, earlier reports indicated that Apple’s HomePod-based smart display might debut in 2024.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for accurate Apple product predictions, stated that the company might introduce a redesigned HomePod featuring a 7-inch panel, offering tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products. This would signify a significant shift in Apple’s smart home strategy.

As an avid fan of smart home technology and a long-time user of Apple products, I am eagerly awaiting further developments. However, while the potential is exciting, the current reality falls short in some aspects.

For instance, although having Home widgets on the iPhone control centre is convenient, the inability to control them diminishes their usefulness. Siri, while impressive, often requires multiple attempts to execute commands.

There is a strong sense that smart home technology is waiting for a major breakthrough to make it seamlessly functional. If Apple is indeed taking smart home technology more seriously, I am eagerly anticipating the results.