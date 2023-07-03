PUBG bond: Married Pakistani woman flies to India to meet beau

Seema, accompanied by her four children, took the risky decision to illegally enter India through Nepal, ultimately arriving in Greater Noida where Sachin resided, reported India Today.

Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani woman, and Sachin, a man from Greater Noida near Delhi, connected through the popular gaming app PUBG Mobile and developed a deep bond of love.

Their relationship blossomed through their interactions on the gaming platform, gradually leading to a strong emotional connection.

Photo source: India Today

Once Seema arrived in India, they decided to live together in a rented apartment located in Rabupura, Greater Noida.

Unfortunately, news reached the local police about the presence of an undocumented Pakistani woman residing in Greater Noida.

In light of this, Sachin, fearing potential repercussions, decided to escape with Seema and her four children.

The flat’s owner, Brijesh, informed the police that the couple had rented the property in May. According to Brijesh, they claimed to have undergone a court marriage and had four children.

In his statement to the police, he mentioned that Seema’s attire, which predominantly consisted of salwar suits and sarees, did not indicate her Pakistani origins.

Subsequently, both Sachin and Seema were apprehended by the police, and the investigation into the matter is currently underway.