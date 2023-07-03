Watch Live
Pakistan, Bangladesh presidents meet in Saudi Arabia

Alvi pinned hopes for a better relations between both countries
Samaa Web Desk Jul 03, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
President Arif Alvi said that he held some good meetings with Bangladesh President Shahabuddin in Mecca, Mina and Madina.

He said below at Roza-e-Rasool.

“In white is my childhood friend Salman Rehman, now Member Parliament, Minister and Advisor in Bangladesh,” the president tweeted.

“We met after 60 years. Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship,” he wrote in a tweet along with sharing two pictures from Masjid Al Nabvi (SAW).

Bangladesh was formerly East Pakistan, which got independence in 1971.

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia

President Dr Arif Alvi

