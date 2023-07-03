Apple to permanently delete photos: iPhone users urged to take precautions

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users about an upcoming change that could result in the permanent deletion of some people’s photos. The company will be discontinuing the “My Photo Stream” service, and by the end of this month, it will be completely shut down, along with any remaining photos stored on it.

“My Photo Stream” is a feature that automatically stores pictures taken by users for a duration of 30 days. During this time frame, users can view and import the photos to another device. If you have been utilizing this service, it is advisable to check your photos and ensure that the ones you wish to keep are securely stored elsewhere.

It’s important to note that the removal of the Photo Stream service should not delete the pictures from the original device they were taken on (most likely your phone). However, many individuals rely on this service to transfer photos between devices, and that’s where the risk of loss arises.

To safeguard your cherished photos, access the Photos app on your phone and navigate to the My Photo Stream section, if applicable. From there, select and save the pictures you want to keep to your photo library.

If you are using iCloud Photos, this transition should have occurred automatically. Nevertheless, there are still numerous Apple users who are either on older software versions or have disabled iCloud services.

For users of Photo Stream, it is crucial to take action now and properly save all the photos you want to retain, as the service will cease functioning and no longer accept new images after July 26.

Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream provided Apple customers with a convenient way to maintain a consistent photo library across all their devices within the iCloud ecosystem. However, it has since been surpassed by iCloud Photos, which imposes no limitations on the number of photos stored.

According to Apple’s support page, the shutdown of My Photo Stream is scheduled for July 26, 2023. They also mentioned that new photo uploads to My Photo Stream will be disabled one month prior, starting from June 26, 2023.

To avoid the disappointment of losing any cherished snapshots, it is advisable to conduct a thorough check of your photo collections. Taking a few moments to ensure the safety of your pictures is always worth it.