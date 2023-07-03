Watch Live
Sports » Cricket

Amir might think about playing IPL after getting UK citizenship

Pakistan's fast bowler has ruled out option of playing International cricket for England
Samaa Web Desk Jul 03, 2023
PHOTO: AFP/File
Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Muhammad Amir has clarified in an interview that he would never play International cricket for England but might consider playing Indian Premier League after getting England’s nationality.

Pakistan’s players have not played IPL since the first edition of the event in 2008, in which Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, Muhammad Asif, Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Younis Khan, Umar Gul and Muhammad Hafeez participated.

On the other hand, Azhar Mahmood played IPL even after 2008, as he had nationality of England.

Muhammad Amir said that he would get nationality of England in 2024 but he is not sure what would be the scenario next year. He said that he is thinking about going step-by-step so he is not thinking about playing IPL right now.

Fast bowler said that after getting the nationality, he will avail the best options. He has not played international cricket since 2020, when he represent Pakistan against England.

Muhammad Amir has picked up 259 wickets in International cricket for Pakistan, after representing the green shirts in 61 ODIs, 50 T20Is and 36 Test matches.

He is the only Pakistani fast bowler who helped his team win two ICC trophies, 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy, both in England.

England

ipl

Indian Premier League

pakistan cricket team

Muhammad Amir

