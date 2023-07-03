Gold price plunges Rs 8,800 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola experienced a significant decrease of Rs 8,800 on Monday, reaching Rs 207,200, as compared to its previous rate of Rs 216,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold witnessed a decline of Rs 7,544, now priced at Rs 177,641, compared to its previous value of Rs 185,185. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs.162,837 from Rs 169,753, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

In terms of silver, the price per tola declined by Rs 50 and settled at Rs 2,500. Furthermore, the price of ten grams of silver experienced a decrease of Rs 42.87, amounting to Rs 2,143.34.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold rose by $6, reaching $1,912 from $1,906, as per the reports provided by the association.