PML-N denies electoral alliance news with PPP

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) finalized its future political strategy as PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif directed party leaders to form a manifesto committee for the upcoming general elections.

An important meeting of PMLN leader held in Dubai to chalk out future political strategy. The top brass huddle of PMLN has denied the news of an electoral alliance with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

PMLN senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif also got the task of preparing the party narrative and elections manifesto.

Nawaz Sharif tasked party leader to craft manifesto as per party’s narrative keeping in mind the youth of the country.

PMLN will also include the criticism on the party that damaged the country.

Youth loans, employment opportunities

In the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League, the plan of easy loans, employment opportunities will be targeted.

Party reorganization

A proposal of dividing the PML-N party organization of Punjab chapter into central, northern and southern Punjab also discussed. Nawaz Sharif along with Maryam Nawaz will leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (tomorrow) wherein they expected to hold important meetings.