Pakistan

Loadshedding dooms Faisalabad industry export orders worth billions of rupees

The never-ending load shedding in Faisalabad has added difficulties to the textile industry, wherein, export orders...
Samaa Web Desk Jul 03, 2023
The never-ending load shedding in Faisalabad has added difficulties to the textile industry, wherein, export orders worth billions of rupees are being delayed.

SAMAA TV reported that load shedding continued for four hours in urban areas and six hours in rural areas, while load shedding continued for three to four hours in industrial areas.

The manufacturers said that export orders are getting delayed due to load shedding as production costs double on alternative energy.

Faisalabad’s textile industry in Pakistan—Manchester of Pakistan— has been facing dealing existential crisis in front of the load shedding crisis.

Read More: Karachiites take to streets against hours-long loadshedding

Load Shedding

