Karachiites take to streets against hours-long loadshedding

A number of Karachiites including women took to the streets against the hours load shedding amid extreme weather conditions that has turned the life of citizens miserable.

People from old city area and timber market have been protesting for nearly two hours.

SAMAA TV reported that only ambulances are being allowed to pass from the protest.

The flow of traffic on Nishtar Road and Sadiq Wahab Road has been disrupted due to the protest.

Hours-long outages persist as shortfall surpasses 6,000MW