Punjab govt initiates special audit of Health Card

In a significant move, the Punjab caretaker government has decided to conduct a special audit of the Health Card program.

This decision comes in light of the government hospitals’ failure to account for the earnings generated through the health facility card.

According to reports, the government hospitals in Punjab were obligated to return a substantial amount of Rs40 billion to the government as part of the health card program. However, thus far, only Rs3 billion have been submitted by the government hospitals.

Documents indicate that there will be a comprehensive audit of both the expenditure and income related to the health card program, covering the period up to June.

This audit will not only focus on the financial aspects but will also scrutinize the distribution of shares among doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff from the income generated by the health card program.

To carry out the audit, the Health Department of Punjab has initiated the process of contracting with a third-party audit firm. A tender was issued, and the firm that won the contract is expected to submit its comprehensive audit report to the health department within two months.