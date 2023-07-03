Punjab plans to renovate, expand shrines across provinc

Punjab has decided to renovate and expand the shrines of saints across the province.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved the expansion and renovation.

The shrines planned to be renovated include that of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez in Multan, and Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur.

On the other hand, the shrines of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakkar in Pakpattan and Pir Makki in Lahore will be renovated and expanded.

Caretaker CM Naqvi said all the shrines will be upgraded in a phase-wise program.

He further said maximum facilities will be provided to the pilgrims at the shrines. He also directed to improve other facilities, including libraries, accommodation areas and washrooms as well as langarkhanas.

The caretaker CM also directed to start the expansion work on Data Darbar soon.

Instructions were also issued to complete the renovation and expansion work on the Bibi Pak Daman shrine before Muharram.

These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The program to renovate and expand shrines in the province was reviewed.