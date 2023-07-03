Govt making efforts to preserve economic stability: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government is making strenuous efforts to preserve economic stability and move the economy towards growth.

The minister stated this while talking to Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Pang Chunxue, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

Dar informed the chargé d’affaires about the progress on the ninth review with the IMF stating that Pakistan has successfully reached the staff-level agreement.

He lauded the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts and thanked the country for the cooperation of Chinese financial institutions with Pakistan during the last few months.

Ms Pang Chunxue also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government for bringing economic stability in the country despite difficult circumstances.

The two sides also discussed the various avenues to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, and financial sectors.