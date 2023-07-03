“Proud of You”: Aleem Khan congratulates Naila Kiani and her team for scaling Nanga Parbat

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Naila Kiani and her team for successfully scaling Nanga Parbat.

In a statement, he said, “I am proud of you and your remarkable achievement. She has climbed the seven highest and most dangerous peaks of more than 8000 meters, which is a source of pride for Pakistan.”

Naila Kiani has demonstrated that the daughters of the nation possess immense talent, and by accomplishing this remarkable feat, she has proven herself as capable as anyone else. He further added, “We are proud of you.”

