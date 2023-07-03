Nawaz, Maryam to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow, to hold important meetings

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow after completing his stay in Dubai.

His daughter and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz will also accompany him.

Important meetings of Nawaz and Maryam are scheduled in the Kingdom. A date for the former premier’s return to Pakistan is also expected to be decided during the Saudi Arabia visit.

Sources in the PML-N say the party has not yet contacted anyone regarding any electoral alliance.

They further claimed that whether the coalition government will enter into an electoral alliance or not has not yet been decided.

During their stay in the UAE, Nawaz and Maryam engaged in important meetings on the political and economic conditions of Pakistan.

The PML-N chief organizer also took the PPP leadership into confidence over the meetings.

In Dubai, the PPP leadership reportedly met with Maryam Nawaz. Former president and PPP leader Asif Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also formed a team to complete the legal work for the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.