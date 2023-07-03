Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts parts of KP

A mild intensity earthquake jolted the provincial capital and adjacent areas on Monday, Samaa TV reported.

According to Seismic Monitoring Center, the intensity of the quake was recorded at 4.6 on the Richter scale at a depth of 216 kilometers, with its epicenter lying in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Our correspondents say tremors were also felt in Swat Valley.

In areas where the tremors were felt more acutely, people thronged out of their houses praying for safety.

So far, no loss of life or property was reported.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is naturally susceptible to earthquakes, considering the expanse of mountain ranges it hosts.