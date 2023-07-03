PM expresses grief over martyrdom of six security personnel in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing grief over the martyrdom of soldiers said our national resolve is unwavering against all such efforts that want to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

In a tweet on Monday, he said peace and development in Balochistan are our priority.

The premier also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six security personnel including Major Saqib Hussain in Sherani and Kech districts of Balochistan. He said sacred blood of the martyrs is a debt on the nation.

PM Shehbaz said peace and stability in Pakistan has only become possible due to sacrifices of valiant sons of the nation and soldiers of our forces are an iron wall against internal and external enemies.