Four injured in downtown Tokyo blast

At least four people sustained injuries after an explosion tore through a building in downtown Tokyo on Monday, Japan’s state media reported.

The incident occurred at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district, near a railway station. The area is packed with bars and restaurants popular with office workers.

The injured are being treated for minor injuries. Two are employees from the restaurant where the explosion is believed to have taken place, while the other two are passersby.

Video footage aired by public broadcaster showed flames through the windows of the shattered second floor of the building.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but witnesses said they had smelled gas prior to hearing the explosion.

Reportedly, the blast shattered windows and spewed smoke into the air.

“The sound of an explosion was also heard. A total of 32 fire trucks are at the scene,” a fire department spokesman stated.

“Four people are injured, three of whom are conscious,” he added.

In the meantime, authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.