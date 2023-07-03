IPP President Aleem Khan extends condolence, prayers to families of Hoshab martyrs

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two soldiers in a fight against terrorists in Balochistan’s Hoshab area.

The seasoned politician took to Twitter and penned “My condolences and prayers go to the families of our four brave soldiers martyred in Hoshab fighting a terrorist attack.”

He further emphasised that the Pakistan Army serves as the safeguard for the security and stability of Pakistan.