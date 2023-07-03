Asad Qaiser submits pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser filed a pre-arrest bail application in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The former speaker of the National Assembly took this legal step in response to a case registered against him at the Sangjani police station.

In his application, Qaiser claimed that malicious political cases had been fabricated against him.

He asserted that he was falsely implicated in the case solely due to his affiliation with the PTI. To safeguard his rights and avoid arrest, he requested the court to grant him pre-arrest bail.

The pre-arrest bail plea filed by Asad Qaiser names both the federal government and the Sangjani Station House Officer (SHO) as respondents in the case. By including them as parties in the petition, Qaiser seeks to ensure that all relevant authorities are involved in the legal proceedings.