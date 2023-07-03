PM felicitates nation on extraordinary surge at stock exchange

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation and the business community on the start of business activities at Pakistan Stock Exchange with an extraordinary surge of 2,231 points on the opening day of the week.

In a statement, he said signs of economic recovery have started coming forth as a result of the continuous hard work and sound policies.

The prime minister said the journey of economic development, reduction in inflation and progress of Pakistan is restarting from the point where it was left by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the country was again on the track of development.

Also Read: Abnormal rally rocks PSX as IMF deal triggers over 2,000-point surge

Shehbaz congratulated the nation, saying a new ray of hope had emerged after severe disappointments, and investors and the business community are rapidly reposing trust as a result of the staff-level agreement and the $3 billion standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund.

The PM also said they are heading Pakistan towards the path of development with the same spirit under which Pakistan had been rid of the energy crisis, terrorism and other issues during 2013 and 2018.

He said the country would have to continue the journey of national development and economic stability in the same direction and with the same passion and diligence.

He also said that now the journey of development will pick up pace in all other sectors, including agriculture, Information Technology and industry.

“We will rid the masses of growing inflation, and youth will be provided with employment, business and economic self-reliance,” he vowed.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also shared his happiness at the recent economic achievements, including the PSX surge, fall in inflation rate, and the dollar losing value against the rupee.