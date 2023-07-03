Gulberg plaza case: Khadijah Shah’s judicial remand extended till July 17

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court has extended the judicial remand of PTI activist and designer Khadijah Shah in the Askari Tower arson and vandalism case.

The court extended Khadijah Shah’s judicial remand till July 17.

The jail authorities presented the suspect in the court after the completion of her judicial remand.

The court also directed the police to submit the investigation report.

A case against Khadijah Shah has been registered in the Gulberg police station over arson and vandalism at the Askari Tower in Gulberg.

On June 27, Shah had approached the Lahore High Court seeking post-arrest bail.

She submitted her bail application through her lawyer, Sumaira Khosa, requesting post-arrest bail in the Jinnah House attack and the Askari Tower cases.

According to the petitioner, the Lahore ATC rejected her bail despite the evidence. Therefore, Shah urged the court to grant her post-arrest bail.