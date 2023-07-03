Quetta, Peshawar residents protest against prolonged power load shedding

The residents of Peshawar took to the streets to express their frustration over the prolonged and unannounced load-shedding of electricity in the city.

Demonstrators gathered on Warsak Road, burning tires and blocking the road, causing disruptions to traffic.

Protesters voiced their grievances, highlighting that the area is experiencing 15 to 18 hours of load shedding on a daily basis.

They argued that despite paying their electricity bills regularly, they are still subjected to unannounced power outages.

The residents demanded an immediate end to the practice of unannounced load shedding and called for a more reliable and consistent supply of electricity.

In a similar vein, various parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are also grappling with power outages. Local residents in these areas reported experiencing an additional 3 to 4 hours of load shedding beyond the scheduled power cuts.

This extended load shedding has further aggravated the hardships faced by the residents, who rely on electricity for their daily activities.

The continuous power outages have not only disrupted the routine lives of the people but have also impacted businesses, education, and overall productivity in the affected areas.

The residents have expressed their concerns over the lack of a reliable power supply, urging the authorities to address the issue promptly and provide a sustainable solution to the ongoing electricity crisis.