Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Athletics

Ayesha Ayaz: Pakistan’s 12-year-old clinches fourth Taekwondo gold

She is also the youngest national champion
Samaa Web Desk Jul 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo/File
Photo/File

Pakistan’s young athlete Ayesha Ayaz has emerged victorious once again, securing the gold medal for the fourth consecutive time at the prestigious International Taekwondo Championship.

The championship, held in an electrifying atmosphere, witnessed fierce competition from talented young taekwondo practitioners from across the globe.

Ayesha Ayaz demonstrated her prowess and showcased her unwavering commitment to the sport throughout the competition.

The 12-year-old is the country’s youngest female taekwondo practitioner having started practicing this martial art at the age of 3 and made her international debut at 8.

She is also the youngest national champion.

Over the course of the championship, Ayesha participated in various events, competing against highly skilled opponents in her age group.

Ayesha Ayaz

International Taekwondo Championship

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular