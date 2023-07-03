Ayesha Ayaz: Pakistan’s 12-year-old clinches fourth Taekwondo gold

Pakistan’s young athlete Ayesha Ayaz has emerged victorious once again, securing the gold medal for the fourth consecutive time at the prestigious International Taekwondo Championship.

The championship, held in an electrifying atmosphere, witnessed fierce competition from talented young taekwondo practitioners from across the globe.

Ayesha Ayaz demonstrated her prowess and showcased her unwavering commitment to the sport throughout the competition.

The 12-year-old is the country’s youngest female taekwondo practitioner having started practicing this martial art at the age of 3 and made her international debut at 8.

She is also the youngest national champion.

Over the course of the championship, Ayesha participated in various events, competing against highly skilled opponents in her age group.