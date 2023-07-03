Imran Khan’s bail application in 10 cases to be taken up tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s bail application in 10 cases will be heard tomorrow in Islamabad.

Imran Khan has also sought the transfer of his cases from the district and sessions court to the judicial complex.

This chief commissioner has been requested to shift the sessions court for a day.

The PTI Chairman’s lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan submitted an application to the Islamabad chief commissioner.

The Islamabad court has still not been shifted to the new judicial complex, the application maintained.

The court should be shifted due to security concerns in the F-8 court.