Pakistan to receive first spell of monsoon rains today

The Meteorological Office has forecasted the arrival of the first monsoon rains of the year, which are expected to commence today and continue until July 8.

The rains may be accompanied by windstorms, posing potential risks to high-rise installations and loose structures, as cautioned by the Met Office on Sunday.

Starting from July 3, the monsoonal spell is likely to begin across the entire country, bringing rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms. Additionally, a westerly wave is anticipated to enter the upper parts of the country on July 3, which may result in heavy downpours, hailstorms, and intermittent rain until July 8, 2023.

During this period, areas such as Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Kohat can expect rain, windstorms, thundershowers, and occasional heavy falls and hailstorms.

The rainy and windy weather is expected to prevail over Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

From July 5 to July 8, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Okara are likely to experience rain, wind-thundershowers, and isolated heavy falls.

Starting from July 7 till July 8, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nangarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi may receive rains, wind-thundershowers, and isolated downpours.

The heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore between July 4 and July 7.

Moreover, landslides are possible in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa throughout this period.

Farmers are advised to adjust their activities considering the weather conditions, and tourists are urged to exercise extra caution to avoid any untoward situations during the rainy spell.

The Met Office has also warned that the windy and stormy weather, including dust storms, wind thunderstorms, and heavy falls, may cause damage to structures such as electric poles and solar panels. It is advised that the public stays safe during these weather conditions.