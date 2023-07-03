Pakistan receives first spell of monsoon rains

The first spell of the monsoon rains commenced today while the weather office forecasted the current spell to continue till July 8.**

The rains accompanied by windstorms, posing potential risks to high-rise installations and loose structures, as cautioned by the Met Office on Sunday.

Starting from July 3, the monsoonal spell is likely to begin across the entire country, bringing rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms. Additionally, a westerly wave is anticipated to enter the upper parts of the country on July 3, which may result in heavy downpours, hailstorms, and intermittent rain until July 8, 2023.

During this period, areas such as Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Kohat can expect rain, windstorms, thundershowers, and occasional heavy falls and hailstorms.

The rainy and windy weather is expected to prevail over Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

From July 5 to July 8, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Okara are likely to experience rain, wind-thundershowers, and isolated heavy falls.

Starting from July 7 till July 8, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nangarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, and Karachi may receive rains, wind-thundershowers, and isolated downpours.

The heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore between July 4 and July 7.

Moreover, landslides are possible in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa throughout this period.

Farmers are advised to adjust their activities considering the weather conditions, and tourists are urged to exercise extra caution to avoid any untoward situations during the rainy spell.

The Met Office has also warned that the windy and stormy weather, including dust storms, wind thunderstorms, and heavy falls, may cause damage to structures such as electric poles and solar panels. It is advised that the public stays safe during these weather conditions.

Lahore district administration finalizes measures for monsoon rains

Lahore District Administration has finalized the arrangements in keeping in view of the Monsoon rains in Provincial Capital.

Lahore deputy commissioner Rafia Haider expressed these views while chairing a meeting with representatives of all allied departments on Monday. ADCs, ACs, Wasa, LWMC, MCL, Rescue 1122, Lesco, Livestock, Walled city, Irrigation department, Civil Defence, Health and Education, Environment department and various others attended the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue gave a detailed briefing to DC Lahore.

The DC revealed that dewatering sets of Wasa 110 while MCL 110 would be fully functional. She said that MCL emergency camps will be set up in the areas which are not under the district administration.

She further stated that a list of emergency camps and focal persons across the city will be advertised to the public. Lahore DC stated that the process of De-silting and cleaning of all drains will be completed by tonight. She directed all Assistant Commissioners to pay surprise visits and check the attendance of staff and machinery on all camps.

She said that special arrangements have been made for drainage while she directed concerned officers to also pay attention to the rural areas near the city. She said that in view of expected rains and floods, Livestock department will set up a medical camp for animals. She added that Civil Defense will make special arrangements to evacuate the standard vehicles on the main roads of the city.

The DC said that the health department will organize special flood camps and flood kits in anticipation of floods. “Every department should fulfill its responsibility in view of the expected rain and flood situation”, she further added.