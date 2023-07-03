Dollar sheds value against rupee amid IMF deal

As Pakistan signs a short-term agreement with the IMF for the next nine months, the dollar has shed its rate by Rs5 in the open market.

On Monday, the trading session began with the American currency losing its value against the rupee by Rs5.

The selling price of the dollar has come to Rs285, and the buying price Rs280.

Due to the closure of the interbank market, its rate has not been released today, said Malik Bostan, the president of the Pakistan Forex Association of Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, in an extraordinary turn of events, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a remarkable surge in its indices on the first working day of following the successful conclusion of a highly anticipated $3 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The stock market halted briefly within the first 10 minutes of trading as the KSE30 index soared by an impressive 5%, causing the session to restart later at 10:37 pm.

The KSE100 index displayed a significant upswing of 2,231.1 points to reach 43,683.78 points.