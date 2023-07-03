JI announces protest in Islamabad following Quran desecration in Sweden

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday announced a protest in front of the Swedish embassy in Islamabad, expressing strong condemnation over the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Nasrullah Randhawa, a prominent leader of JI, conveyed the party’s concerns during a press conference held in Islamabad.

Randhawa expressed deep dismay that the individuals responsible for the Quran desecration were not only shielded by the Swedish court but also protected by the local police.

He called upon the Pakistani government to send a resolute message regarding this grave matter, asserting that mere statements would not suffice.

He emphasized that repeated incidents of this nature were becoming normalized and needed to be addressed with urgency.

“The Holy Quran is the redline of the Muslim Ummah, and its desecration cannot be tolerated,” stated Randhawa, stressing the sentiments of two billion Muslims worldwide who were deeply hurt by the incident. He underscored that the desecration had deeply affected Muslims globally and called for stronger action to prevent such acts from recurring.

The JI leader further highlighted the timing of the incident, which occurred during the Eid festivities when people around the world were exchanging messages of love and goodwill.

He also expressed concern over the arrest of individuals who protested against the Quran desecration outside Stockholm’s central mosque.

Randhawa stressed that no amount of condemnation would be enough to denounce the conspiracy against Islam and Muslims.

He urged for unified efforts from the international community to address and counter such acts.