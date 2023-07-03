Over 30 former parliamentarians set to join IPP: Sources

Over 30 former Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) are poised to join the ranks of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), marking a significant breakthrough in Punjab’s political landscape.

The party, which is yet to be officially registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has finalized matters with a substantial group of former congressmen and leaders following extensive negotiations.

The leadership of the IPP has been actively engaged in political activities, and the return of former MNA Jahangir Khan Tareen has further invigorated political contacts nationwide.

In the coming days, Tareen, along with business tycoon Aleem Khan, will conduct crucial meetings in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi to solidify these alliances.

Reports citing sources said that efforts are underway to reconnect with influential political figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Reportedly, the registration process of the party with the Election Commission is expected to be completed this week, with all legal regulations and documentation in order.

Upon approval from Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, the party’s application will be filed with the electoral body.

The party’s leadership is confident in its stability, paving the way for an extensive membership campaign. To facilitate this, large-scale membership camps will be organized, with the central leadership overseeing the drive closely.

On June 12, 2023, Tareen had appointed former minister of food Aleem Khan as the IPP’s first President, Aamir Mehmood Kiani as the first Secretary-General, and Aun Chaudhry as the Additional Secretary-General and Spokesperson.

Although Tareen’s disqualification by the courts prevents him from holding any official position within the IPP, he is regarded as the party’s “patron-in-chief.”

Moreover, as part of its preparations for the 2023 Pakistani general election, the IPP also unveiled divisional committees across Punjab on June 20, 2023.