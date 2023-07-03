IT Ministry asks PTA to block 19 websites spreading ‘propaganda’

The trend of forgery and negative propaganda on social media has not stopped yet.

The Ministry of Information Technology has identified 19 more websites spreading false rumours about institutions and personalities, and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to take action against them.

The ministry has asked the PTA to immediately block the websites spreading negative propaganda.

A communiqué sent to the PTA says the number of websites involved in the negative propaganda has increased to 97.

The ministry had earlier sent a letter recommending the closure of 80 websites.

Despite the identification of the websites by the IT Ministry, they have not been blocked yet.

The ministry said quick action should be taken against the identified websites.

These websites are involved in spreading negative propaganda against institutions and personalities.