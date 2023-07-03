Keep it fresh, not frozen: Experts advise timely consumption of ‘sacrificial meat’

During Eid-ul-Adha, which is certainly a time to savor the deliciousness of sacrificial meat, moderation is key. By following the tips provided by medical experts, people can ensure that their celebration is both enjoyable and healthy.

To strike a balance between enjoying the festivities and maintaining good health, adhering to some guidelines is important.

One crucial piece of advice from medical experts is to refrain from storing sacrificial meat in the freezer for an extended period, exceeding 20 days.

It is worth noting that even opening the refrigerator can have a detrimental impact on the freshness and nutritional value of the meat.

These factors can potentially pose risks to human health. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to consume or properly preserve sacrificial meat within a reasonable timeframe.

According to medical experts, while meat can be safely stored in the freezer for up to six months, it is important to note that after three months, the meat starts losing its beneficial properties and essential nutrients.

For the best quality and nutritional value, it is advised to use frozen meat within 2-3 weeks, as it will provide similar benefits to fresh meat.

Long-term freezing of meat can lead to the degradation of proteins and other vital vitamins.

In addition to storage guidelines, medical experts also caution against the excessive consumption of barbecued meat.

They explain that barbecued meat is often not thoroughly cooked, which can make it difficult to digest. Moreover, the excessive use of spices in meat dishes, a common practice during festive celebrations, can be particularly harmful to individuals with heart conditions or high blood pressure.

Sacrificial meat and a few precautions

Sacrificial meat holds a special significance during festive occasions such as Eid-ul-Adha. As families come together to commemorate this joyous event, the preparation and consumption of sacrificial meat are integral parts of the celebrations.

Here are some important guidelines to keep in mind:

Hygiene

Maintaining proper hygiene is of utmost importance when handling sacrificial meat. Ensure that the animal is slaughtered by a skilled individual following the recommended Islamic guidelines.

Cleanliness should be prioritized throughout the entire process, from slaughter to cooking and serving the meat.

Avoid newspapers

It is common for people to use newspapers to wrap and store meat in the refrigerator. However, this practice can result in the transfer of ink from the newspaper onto the meat, which is unhealthy.

Therefore, it is crucial to avoid using newspapers and instead opt for white shopping bags or appropriate food-grade wrapping materials when storing meat in the freezer.

Proper cooking

It is essential to ensure that sacrificial meat is cooked thoroughly to eliminate any potential health risks associated with undercooked meat. Use a meat thermometer to ensure that the internal temperature reaches the recommended safe levels for the specific type of meat being prepared.

This will help prevent foodborne illnesses and safeguard the health of those enjoying the meal.

Moderation

Consuming excessive amounts of meat can lead to digestive discomfort and other health issues. Remember that a balanced diet is key to maintaining overall well-being. Incorporate a variety of other nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains alongside the sacrificial meat to create a well-rounded meal.

Allergies and dietary restrictions

Be mindful of any allergies or dietary restrictions that individuals may have within your family or community. Ensure that alternative options are available to accommodate those with specific dietary needs. This will help create an inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.