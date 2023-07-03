Watch Live
Judicial commission announces conference to address population challenges in Pakistan

Conference is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 15
Sohail Rashid Jul 03, 2023
Representational image
The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan has announced its decision to organize a two-day conference aimed at addressing the population challenges faced by the country.

The conference is scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 15 and will be held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, will grace the opening and closing ceremonies of the conference, emphasizing the significance of the topic at hand.

Additionally, several other esteemed judges from the apex court will actively participate in various sessions throughout the event.

In a bid to foster comprehensive discussions on the subject, the conference will also welcome the participation of judges from the higher judiciary, along with the presence of international experts and diplomats.

